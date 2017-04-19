Dana White Conor vs. Floyd 'Probably Going to Happen'

EXCLUSIVE

How's this for optimism ... Dana White says the Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather fight is now "probably going to happen" ... and he's focused on getting a deal done ASAP.

The UFC honcho was out in NYC when we asked about Conor's next fight -- since Flyweight champ Demetrious Johnson just told us he wants a piece of the Irish superstar.

That's when White told us his priority is Mayweather vs. McGregor -- "I'm working on that. I'm focused on that. And that's what they both want."

He added, "I gotta start negotiating with Team Mayweather. We'll see how that goes."

We also spoke with White about rising superstar Rose Namajunas -- and he agrees she could be the next Ronda Rousey ... but there's very tough obstacle in her way.