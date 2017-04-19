Ludacris Celebrates 'Furious' With Chicken and Beer!!!

EXCLUSIVE

Ludacris is so PUMPED his new flick's become a global phenomenon he's either chowing down on chicken and chugging beer or jamming to one of his old jams -- or both.

The rapper was heading into an event Tuesday night at Times Square in NYC when we asked him how he's celebrating "The Fate of the Furious" reportedly having the biggest global opening in movie history with a whopping $532 million in its first weekend.

Luda's either got his mind on his 2003 hit album, "Chicken-n-Beer," or he REALLY loves that Southern hospitality.