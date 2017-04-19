Snoop Dogg 'Grow House' Crew Smokes Up Hotel ... Sets Off Fire Alarm!

The cast of the upcoming Snoop Dogg movie, "Grow House," made themselves a little too much at home at the W Hotel in L.A. ... and got the fire dept. called on them.

Snoop's co-stars Xzibit, Lil Duval, and the writer/director, DJ Pooh, were doing interviews with Civilized at the hotel Monday when they decided to do what they do -- get high! Problem is ... smoke detectors are pretty good in hotels.

The W's staff looked pissed -- having to evacuate everybody and all. Everyone else though ... looked totally chill. Wonder why? Also not shocking ... "Grow House" comes out 4/20.