Drake's Dad Burglar Didn't Have Many Options ... Lucky She Got a Soda

EXCLUSIVE

Drake's dad knows EXACTLY why the criminal who burglarized his son's crib only came up with $10 worth of loot -- the nest is empty!

Dennis Graham was outside Delilah Wednesday night and we asked him about Drake's Hidden Hills pad getting an unwelcome visitor -- a woman who got busted for felony burglary earlier this month. As we first reported, she was only able to swipe a Pepsi, Sprite and Fiji water.

The way Dennis explains it, she's lucky she got that much. He also has a message for anyone thinking about trying to pull the same stunt. It won't be so easy in the future, and there's a good chance Drake won't be so kind.