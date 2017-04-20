John Salley Carmelo's Next Relationship ... Should Be With Lakers

John Salley knows exactly what Carmelo Anthony should do amidst all his basketball and woman drama -- head west and play for the Lakers!!

The 4-time NBA champ says Melo's not the type to seek advice about his split with La La, but he's optimistic things will get better for the superstar on and off the court ... and thinks L.A. is the place to start fresh.

Salley's relationship advice didn't stop there -- he also weighs in on Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian ... and the dude's a fan.