Skrillex Yo, Elon Musk ... Thanks for Getting Me in Trouble with the Law!!!

Skrillex was pulled over and handcuffed Wednesday night, and he blamed Elon Musk.

Law enforcement sources tell us the superstar DJ was driving on the Sunset Strip in his Tesla with music -- his own music -- blaring for all to hear.

Cops pulled him over to deal with the noise issue, but when they asked for ID, Skrillex came up empty-handed. That prompted the cops to order him out of the car and then slap on the cuffs.

Cops somehow figured out he was Skrillex and the car was his ... they uncuffed him, cited him for a noise violation and driving without proper ID, and let him go on his merry way.

Skrillex then took to Twitter and complained to Elon ... but it's really more like a Tesla endorsement.