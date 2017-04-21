Adrien Broner Arrest Video 'I Just Got Shot At'

Breaking News

Adrien Broner went off on cops trying to detain him Thursday morning, but said he was upset because was almost killed in a shootout right before the arrest.

As we previously reported, the boxer was arrested in Kentucky on a warrant stemming from a disorderly conduct arrest from 2014. Police said Broner's car was covered in bullet holes.

When cops started to cuff Broner, he told them his car was just shot at and "I just almost got killed, now they taking me to jail."

He also asks them to loosen his cuffs cause he has a fight coming up in June.