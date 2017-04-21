TMZ

NFL's Gary Barnidge Body Slams Pro Wrestler

NFL's Gary Barnidge Body Slams Pro Wrestler!!

4/21/2017 7:42 AM PDT
EXCLUSIVE

Watch out, NFL ... it looks like Cleveland Browns star Gary Barnidge is ready to open a can of whoop ass this season ... and his first victim is a PRO WRESTLER!!

The Pro Bowl TE teamed up with his buddy, DeAngelo Williams, to take down Impact Wrestling star Davey Richards Thursday night ... and Barnidge destroys him with a devastating body slam.

The vid is great ... Barnidge and Williams really get into it and celebrate the victory by joining the fans in Moose's trademark chant.

Remember: Don't try this at home, kids ... leave it to the pros.

