Snoop Dogg Honors Tupac and Ganja. Naturally Best 4/20 Party Ever!

Snoop Dogg's not done paying tribute to Tupac Shakur ... just check out this video we got of him vibin' to Pac's "So Many Tears" after his 4/20 concert.

Snoop's Mount Kushmore Wellness Retreat Tour rolled through L.A. Thursday night. The name and featured artists -- Wiz Khalifa, Cypress Hill, Method Man, Redman, and Lil Uzi Vert -- are dead giveaways ... there's a lotta weed, especially backstage.

Snoop inducted Tupac into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame a couple weeks ago, and the tribute continued on 4/20.

No bud left behind.