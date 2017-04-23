Donald Trump Walk of Fame Star Vandalized Again ... 'F' Marks the Spot

EXCLUSIVE

Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was vandalized again, only this time with a magic marker ... instead of a pick ax.

Someone scribbled "F*** Trump" on the President's star on Hollywood Blvd. at some point this weekend. Law enforcement sources at LAPD tell us tell us they were not aware of the vandalism.

You'll recall ... James Otis utterly destroyed Trump's star with a pick ax back in October, and even copped to the crime. We broke the story ... he ended up avoiding jail time in a plea bargain.

After Otis' handiwork the whole star had to be replaced -- and the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce says they run about $30k.

This time shouldn't take more than a little solvent and a lot of elbow grease.