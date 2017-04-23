Kevin Hart Stop the Shortage ... Unleash That New Prince Music

Kevin Hart wants Prince's new music to be released to the public, but he's also got a theory -- a short, sweet one -- on why it's being blocked.

We got Kevin Saturday heading into Tao in L.A. and caught him up on the Prince news ... that the new album was pulled after his estate got a restraining order against the producer of the unreleased tracks.

He makes no bones about whether it should eventually be released -- but check out what he thinks is behind the legal battle in the first place.

Can't vouch for Kev's accuracy here, but he's funny.