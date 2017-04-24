Clint Howard Splitsville ... Separating After 22 Years

EXCLUSIVE

Clint Howard -- you definitely recognize his face -- is saying deuces to his wife of 22 years.

Clint -- the younger brother of Ron Howard -- filed docs to separate from wife, Melanie Howard, citing irreconcilable differences.

Clint lists a bunch of stuff he says belong to him ... including a home in Burbank, CA, scripts from his old movies, his rights to a screenplay titled "Where's Little Louie?" and US Savings Bonds worth $24k. He says she can keep her jewelry and a bonds worth $10k.

He also wants the court to figure out who keeps the 2006 Honda Accord and 2005 Chrysler 300.

They got married in 1995 and have no kids together.