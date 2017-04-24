UFC's 'Platinum' Mike Perry Says He May Have Ended Jake Ellenberger's Career (VIDEO)

UFC's 'Platinum' Mike Perry I May Have Ended Ellenberger's Career ... And I Don't Care.

EXCLUSIVE

UFC rising star "Platinum" Mike Perry says he knows the devastating right elbow he used to K.O. Jake Ellenberger could've ended the guy's career ... but it hasn't fazed him one bit!

Perry joined the guys on the "TMZ Sports" TV show (airs Monday night on FS1) and told us he met with Ellenberger after and thinks he'll bounce back, but if he doesn't ... so be it.

Perry is a monster in the Octagon -- he's 10-1 with all 10 wins coming by way of KO/TKO.

He's also only 25 years old.

Watch out for this guy.