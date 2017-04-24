NFL Stars Attend Aaron Hernandez Funeral

Aaron Hernandez NFL Stars Attend Funeral

Guests have arrived to Aaron Hernandez's funeral in Bristol, Connecticut -- including family members, friends and NFL stars.

Aaron's close friends, Mike and Maurkice Pouncey, arrived earlier in the day and spent time at the funeral home before the service.

Mike -- who plays for the Miami Dolphins -- was spotted using a cane due to a recent hip surgery.

Both Mike and Maurkice have known Hernandez since they were teammates at the University of Florida and spoke with him in prison regularly.

NFL wide receiver Riley Cooper -- who also played college ball with Hernandez -- was on the guest list though it's unclear if he has arrived.

Aaron's mother and brother are in attendance and flanked by security and police officers.