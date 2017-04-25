Chris Soules Makes Quiet First Impression on Judge

Chris Soules was soft-spoken during his first appearance in front of the judge on his case.

Soules was in Buchanan County Court Tuesday morning -- the judge had to instruct him to speak louder, so the court recorder could actually hear him. KWWL was in court for the hearing.

The ex-'Bachelor' star was charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing death.

As we reported ... Soules was arrested for driving into the back of a John Deere tractor on the road Monday evening. The tractor flipped over, killing 66-year-old Kenny Mosher ... a local farmer.

Soules posted his $10,000 bond after court and was released. His rep says Chris "was devastated to learn that Kenneth Mosher passed away. His thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Mosher's family."