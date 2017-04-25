NFL Prospect Gareon Conley Accused of Rape, Strongly Denies Allegations

NFL Prospect Gareon Conley Accused of Rape ... Denies Allegations

EXCLUSIVE

Gareon Conley -- a projected 1st round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft -- has been named in a police report by a woman who claims he raped her in a Cleveland hotel but he adamantly DENIES the allegations.

The 21-year-old was a superstar cornerback at Ohio State University and draft experts say he could be drafted as high as #10 in the draft on Thursday.

But according to a police report filed in Cleveland, a 23-year-old white female told police Conley violated her in a hotel suite bathroom at a Westin hotel on April 9.

According to the report, the accuser says she met Conley in an elevator and he asked her to have a foursome with another friend of his. The woman says she declined and offered to watch the other people have sex instead.

A short time later, the woman says Conley unbuttoned her pants and began to have sex with her. She claims she said, "No, stop, it hurts!" but he kept going until he finished. She says he then kicked her out of the hotel room.

The woman called 911 and described her assailant as a "black male who wouldn't take his sunglasses off and had an Ohio State tattoo on his left forearm."

The woman says she went to a local hospital where a rape kit was administered. But she refused to speak to cops afterward.

As for Conley, two of his friends who were at the hotel were interviewed by police and told cops Conley never hooked up with the woman and that she was just mad that she got kicked out of the room.

Conley's attorney spoke with Cleveland19 and denied the allegations calling the accusations "ludicrous and ridiculous."

Cops are investigating but so far no arrests have been made and no charges have been filed.

Story developing ...