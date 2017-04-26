UFC's Cody Garbrandt I'm Engaged!!

Breaking News

Cody "No Love" Garbrandt may have to change his nickname ... 'cause he's engaged!

The UFC star popped the question to his girlfriend, Danny Pimsanguan, in Sedona, AZ on Wednesday -- and sealed the deal with a pretty solid diamond ring!

The undefeated bantamweight champ and Wet Republic model have been dating for over a year now -- and they seem to be inseparable based on their social media pages.

Danny posted on social media about the engagement saying, "I'm so happy! We're engaged!"

Cody called her the "future Mrs. Garbrandt."

Congrats!