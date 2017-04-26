Johnny Manziel's Fiancee Wants Kids

Johnny Manziel's Fiancee I Want Kids!

EXCLUSIVE

Johnny Manziel ... future daddy?!

That seems to be the plan according to his fiancee, Bre Tiesi.

The ex-NFL quarterback and his soon-to-be bride were at Catch in L.A. when the "Wild 'N Out" model told us there could be kids in Johnny's future.

For now, Johnny says he still plans on getting back into the NFL -- but he wasn't exactly forthcoming with the details when we asked how the comeback is coming along.

By the way, it's only been 3 years since Manziel was taken with the 22nd pick of the 2014 NFL Draft. He's still only 24 years old.