Toronto Raptors Star Farts on Team Plane, Teammates Stinkin' Mad

4/26/2017 3:44 PM PDT
It was stank on a plane for the Toronto Raptors ... when 7-foot center Jonas Valanciunas blew a fart on the team jet and nearly killed all of his teammates.

P.J. Tucker captured the aftermath (asstermath) on video -- showing stars like Demar DeRozan, Kyle Lowry and others struggling to breath.

But the funniest reaction is Serge Ibaka -- who looks genuinely pissed about the ass gas at 30,000 feet.

P.J. says the fart was so bad the team needs to burn the seat.

Still better than United ...

