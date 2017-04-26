Toronto Raptors Star Farts on Team Plane ... Teammates Stinkin' Mad

Breaking News

It was stank on a plane for the Toronto Raptors ... when 7-foot center Jonas Valanciunas blew a fart on the team jet and nearly killed all of his teammates.

P.J. Tucker captured the aftermath (asstermath) on video -- showing stars like Demar DeRozan, Kyle Lowry and others struggling to breath.

But the funniest reaction is Serge Ibaka -- who looks genuinely pissed about the ass gas at 30,000 feet.

P.J. says the fart was so bad the team needs to burn the seat.

Still better than United ...