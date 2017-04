Neymar Juggling Fail Soccer Star Falls On His Ass

Breaking News

Ya win some, ya lose some ...

Here's Neymar -- one of the greatest soccer players on the planet -- proving even juggling masters screw up every now and then.

Neymar has a reputation of being an excellent ball-handler ... but he biffed it while trying to bust out a trick Thursday morning.

Go ahead, laugh ... he's still wayyyy better than you.