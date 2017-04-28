Jabrill Peppers Dances His Face Off After Getting Drafted By Cleveland

Jabrill Peppers Dances His Face Off ... After Getting Drafted

Has anyone EVER been this excited to be drafted by Cleveland?!

Here's ex-Michigan star Jabrill Peppers celebrating his name being called with the 25th overall pick in the NFL Draft ... busting out some sweet dance moves.

Peppers was a Heisman trophy finalist last season with the Wolverines, but many predicted his draft stock would fall after he reportedly failed his drug test at the combine.

That wasn't the case, and Breezy is clearly happy about it ... smiling from ear to ear as his family and friends bark and cheer like they're in the middle of the Dawg Pound.

Congrats on becoming a millionaire!!