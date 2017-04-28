'Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay Divorce Finalized She's Paying Ex $50k

EXCLUSIVE

"Vanderpump Rules" star Scheana Shay and her now ex-husband finalized their divorce, and she's the one who will have to shell out a chunk of cash.

Here's what she gets to keep:

- 2016 Ford Explorer, with a $49k note

- '09 Nissan worth $19k

- bank account with $1k in it

- a retirement fund worth $31k

Mike Shay gets to keep an '05 GMC Sierra, and Scheana has to fork over the $50k to balance out their assets.

Scheana filed for divorce in November simultaneously cutting Mike off from their credit cards because she feared he'd fallen off the wagon and cleaned out their bank account.