Fyre Festival Cofounder We Were Screwed from Day 1 ... But We'll Make Up for It!!

EXCLUSIVE

The cofounder of Ja Rule's disastrous Fyre Festival has lots of excuses as to why the event advertised as a luxury experience turned into what looked like a refugee camp.

Billy McFarland tells us his team was in over their heads from the get-go, but things were exacerbated by a mega-storm days before the festival.

Check out the video and see if you buy it. He explains the tents that were ready to go were blown over by the storm, and their only option was pitching disaster relief tents.

What doesn't make sense ... why was the gourmet food 2 slices of bread and 2 slices of cheese?

He does promise a make-good. Refunds for all and a free concert next year.