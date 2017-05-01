Country Star Brett Kissel Oilers National Anthem Fail 'I Didn't Have a Plan B!!'

Country music star Brett Kissel says he's lucky fans bailed him out after a mic fail kept him from singing the National Anthem at the Edmonton Oilers game Sunday ... admitting, "I didn't have a Plan B!"

The video is incredible ... fans at the Oilers vs. Anaheim Ducks playoff game noticed Kissel's technical difficulties and decided to take over the singing duties for both country's anthems.

Kissel admits it was a huge sigh of relief to hear the makeshift choir pick up from the top ... and says he's already talking to the Oilers about getting a redo before game 4 on Wednesday.