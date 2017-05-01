L.A. Clippers Not Eliminated From The Turn Up ... Party In L.A. After Playoff Exit

EXCLUSIVE

The Clippers don't seem to be taking another early playoff exit TOO hard ... partying in L.A. the same night they were bounced from O'Brien tourney by the Utah Jazz.

Chris Paul, Paul Pierce and Alan Anderson tore up the town Sunday night, hitting up Tao for dinner, then spinning over to Nightingale Plaza for Greystone Sundays hosted by MADE nightlife.

The Lob city boys weren't the only gone fishin' hoopers out last night, Russell Westbrook was also at Nightingale soaking up his feelings.

As for the Clippers, the entire future of the team is kinda screwed, so we'd imagine the night out was more about sending off Paul Pierce in style than the party itself.

But still, party they did.