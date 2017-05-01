Evander Holyfield's Son Football Star Arrested On Drug Charges

Breaking News

University of Georgia football player Elijah Holyfield -- son of boxing legend Evander Holyfield -- was arrested Monday morning on drug charges.

According to jail records, the 18-year-old running back was booked into a jail near the Georgia campus around 3 AM.

Records show he was arrested on two misdemeanor charges -- possession of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects. He was released around 4 AM on $4,050 bail.

Holyfield played in 5 games last season for the Bulldogs and was a top high school recruit.

A rep for the UGA football team tells us head coach Kirby Smart is aware of the incident.