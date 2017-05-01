Kylie Jenner My Crew's Down with Travis ... On His Birthday

Travis Scott's birthday dinner was quite the event ... for his new gf, Kylie Jenner, who showed up in force with her whole crew for the festivities.

Kylie, her big sis Kendall, Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin and Cara Delevingne all rolled into Cipriani Sunday night to celebrate Travis' 25th.

Kylie and Travis have been pretty inseparable since Coachella ... and, based on the showing at this party ... her pals are giving them the stamp of approval. Afterward, they all headed to Travis' show at Terminal 5 where things got a little raucous.

Lit birthday, for sure.