Aaron Hernandez's Alleged 'Murder Car' Hits eBay Auction

Aaron Hernandez Alleged 'Murder Car' Hits eBay Comes With Signed Jersey

Breaking News

The car Aaron Hernandez allegedly used during a 2012 drive-by shooting -- in which he allegedly killed 2 people -- is now up for sale ... on eBay.

Prosecutors referred to the 2006 Toyota 4Runner as the "murder car" Hernandez was driving during the incident.

Of course, Aaron was later found not guilty -- but the person who has the car now is using the fame from the trial to drive up the price of the car.

The seller is a car dealer who says he leased the vehicle to Aaron during the beginning of his NFL career in exchange for autographs and appearances.

The vehicle had been impounded during the investigation and was sitting in a Boston PD impound yard until last week ... when the car was finally released to the owner.

Now, it can be yours if the price is right ... and right now, the price is high -- with bids already over $10,000 since it hit the auction block this week.

The seller says the car still has soot from when investigators fingerprinted the car. The seller says the "infamous piece of football memorabilia" comes with an autographed Hernandez jersey.

And in case you're wondering ... the car's got 53,000 miles on it.