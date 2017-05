Kendall Jenner APB Be On Lookout for Half a Skirt

Kendall Jenner was happy to leave half of her skirt behind for a Met Gala after-party in NYC ... and she seemed content to leave A$AP Rocky back there as well.

Kendall and A$AP hit up 1 OAK after the Met Gala Monday night, where she was looking pretty damn hot in almost half of a leather mini skirt barely held together by strings.

Wish we could say the same for A$AP, who was lurking in the back with a super stylish Christmas outfit. Seems clear why Kendall was taking the lonnnng lead.