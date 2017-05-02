Todd Heap Honoring Late Daughter With 'Hugs From Holly Day'

Less than 1 month after Todd Heap's daughter was killed in an accident at their home, the ex-NFL star is calling on his fans to help honor her memory ... by celebrating "Hugs from Holly Day."

As we previously reported, Heap's 3-year-old daughter, Holly, was struck by Todd's truck in what law enforcement determined was an unfortunate accident.

Holly would have turned 4 years old on Wednesday -- and now the former Baltimore Ravens tight end and his family are hoping to keep her memory alive through random acts of kindness.

The family is promoting "Hugs from Holly Day" -- hoping to raise money for the Baltimore Community Foundation.

The Heaps are asking people to wear pink, spread love and joy through random acts of kindness and post photos using the hashtag #HugsFromHollyDay.

The family says, "Holly was known to give the best hugs, and her love for everyone and everything in life was contagious. Let’s spread this joy as we scatter sunshine in Holly’s honor on her birthday."