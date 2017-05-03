Charles Oakley Says Carmelo Anthony Needs to Get Out of New York

Charles Oakley Carmelo Needs to Get Out of NY ... 'Deserves Better'

Charles Oakley says Carmelo Anthony needs to run like hell from the Knicks this off-season ... claiming he simply deserves better.

Oakley was at the BTIG charity event in NYC on Tuesday when he told us straight up, "I think he just needs to get out of New York."

Oak says he believes Melo still has a lot left in the tank -- but it'll go to waste unless he goes to a team, like OKC, Utah or the L.A. Clippers.

"This city is just you know, so much going on with management. You know, you deserve better but you have to speak up for yourself."

Of course, Oakley ain't too fond of Knicks management these days ... so take what he says with a grain of salt.