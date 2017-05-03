Danielle Bregoli is going after Walmart for ripping off her catchphrase, and plastering it all over its merchandise without paying her a cent.
The "Cash Me Outside" girl's legal team -- yes, she has one -- fired a letter off to the retail giant demanding it pull all 15 articles of clothing -- including tees, tank tops and hoodies -- from its online store in the next 5 days.
If Walmart fails to do so, Danielle's team says it can expect to catch a lawsuit.
Danielle's lawyers also want to know how much dough Walmart's already made off the apparel -- presumably to get a cut. They're serious about protecting her slogan ... which, believe it or not, just earned her an MTV Movie Award nom in the "Trending" category.
A Walmart rep says they haven't seen Danielle's letter yet, but it takes her claim seriously and will investigate.