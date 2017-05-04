LeBron Says He's Never Experienced Racism In Boston (VIDEO)

LeBron James I've Never Experienced Racism In Boston

LeBron James says he's never been target of racist taunts in Boston -- but he feels for athletes who have -- and says he's PROUD of the fans and athletes trying to put a stop to it.

The NBA superstar addressed the media after his Cavs stomped the Toronto Raptors in Game 2 of their playoff series ... and said the incident at Fenway Park with Adam Jones is a "delicate situation."

"Racism we know exists," said LeBron who also explained why it's important to talk about these matters in the media.

He also talked about what he says to his kids when it comes to dealing with racism -- and why superstars like himself need to be leaders when it comes to racial issues.