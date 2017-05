Floyd Mayweather INSANE MONEY RUN For Opening of His New Strip Club

Stacks on stacks on stacks on stacks!!

Floyd Mayweather broke the bank for the opening of his new Vegas strip club -- wheeling bags and bags of money into his whip to make sure his new joint is thunderstrormin' from the minute it opens.

Floyd is the man behind Girl Collection in Vegas -- what he describes as an "upscale" gentleman's club featuring exotic dancers from all over the world.

The club opens this week. Floyd's clearly prepared.