Dana White Anderson Silva Should Retire ... 'Cause Title Shot Ain't Happening

EXCLUSIVE

Dana White says if Anderson Silva is even thinking about retiring he should DO IT ... 'cause the UFC simply ain't gonna give Silva the title shot he's asking for ... at least right now.

Earlier in the week Silva went public threatening to retire if he didn't get a shot at Yoel Romero for the interim middleweight championship.

When we got Dana out in Beverly Hills he had some advice for Silva ... get to steppin' ... telling our guy there's no way in hell Anderson is gonna get that shot.

If we're keeping it real, White seemed aggravated about the whole thing, making you wonder if Silva might've overplayed his hand a little.

Start looking at that pension package, Spider.