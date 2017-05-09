Pacman Jones Cusses Out Aggressive 911 Operator

EXCLUSIVE

Pacman Jones went off on the 911 operator he called for help after his car crash in Ohio early Tuesday morning ... and was especially upset when she questioned if he REALLY drove a Rolls-Royce.

In Pacman's defense, the operator jumped on him for not being more descriptive about the location of the car wreck and raised her voice at him. He didn't like that.

Pacman fired back, "Can you stop f**king yelling on the phone!?"

"I just got into a wreck. I'm kinda shook up. I'm trying to find where the f*ck I'm at. Good God Almighty."

Oh, and stay tuned at the end of the call when Pacman turns to someone -- who may be the other driver -- and screams out, "What the f*ck were you looking at?!"

Fortunately, no one was injured in the crash. Pacman says he plans on selling the car.