UFC's Yair Rodriguez I Don't Have Friends Or A Girlfriend All I Care About Is Fighting

EXCLUSIVE

UFC star Yair Rodriguez says he's so busy preparing for his fight with Frankie Edgar, he doesn't have time for friends or a girlfriend ... telling TMZ Sports "the only thing I do is training for fighting."

We spoke with El Pantera about his upcoming fight with Edgar at UFC 211 ... and he feels disrespected by Edgar's claims that the fight is a 'win-win' situation for Rodriguez thanks to Edgar's popularity.

"I was thinking like, 'who the f*** does he think he is?'" Rodriguez says. "I don't care. Like, I'm not looking for his fame, you know? Like, I want my own s**t. I want my own stuff."

As for his focus leading up to the fight, Rodriguez says it's all about fighting 24/7.

"I have no friends. I don't go out to party. I don't do s**t. Like, the only thing I do is training for fighting. That's my life all about. I don't have girlfriend. I don't have nothing to focus on but fighting."