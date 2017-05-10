LeBron James Turns Practice into Dance Party with Kyrie Irving

LeBron James Dance Party at Cavs Practice with Kyrie Irving

LeBron James turned all the way up at the Cleveland Cavs practice on Wednesday -- dancing hard in the gym with Kyrie Irving and Iman Shumpert ... and it's kinda awesome.

While most of the guys were working out in the team practice facility, Bron took a break when Playboi Carti's hit song, "Magnolia" came over the speakers.

The beat took hold. The guys danced it out. Bron's got moves.

Of course, the guys are in great spirits and well rested and ran through the Toronto Raptors in 4 games. Now, it's a waiting game to see who they get in the next round.

Why not turn up?!