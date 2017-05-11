Denmark Soccer Team Fined After Fans Throw Dead Rats at Players

Denmark Soccer Team Fined Fans Threw Dead Rats at Players

Breaking News

A Denmark soccer team was fined some serious cheese after fans pelted opposing players with dead rats ... giant dead rats.

It all went down when the Brondby IF football club was playing rivals F.C. Copenhagen on April 17 -- and Brondby fans started throwing massive dead rodents at the opposing team.

Brondby immediately hit the rat-chuckers with a 1-year ban -- but now the Denmark Football Federation has stepped in to fine the club 150,000 kroner (roughly $17,000).

The question ... where did the fans even get the dead rats in the first place??

What's worse for Brondby, they didn't even win the game ... they lost 1-0.

Rats.