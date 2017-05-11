Julio Jones Talks Falcons Draft At Hollywood Club, Rocks Man Bag (VIDEO)

Julio Jones Talks Falcons Draft At Hollywood Club ... Rocks Man Bag

EXCLUSIVE

Julio Jones hit the club scene in Hollywood Wednesday night -- but he wasn't a sloppy Lindsay Lohan-style mess -- he was sober, sippin' water and tellin' us why he LOVES the guys his ATL Falcons took in the NFL Draft.

The WR was leaving Warwick (rockin' a man bag, we'll get to that later) when he told us why he thinks the Falcons had an "amazing" draft.

FYI, Atlanta went defense with their first 2 picks -- DE Takk McKinley in the 1st round and LB Duke Riley in the 3rd.

Julio also praises the Dallas Cowboys -- and told us why he thinks they'll easily rack up at least 10 wins again.

But back to the man bag ... (which Julio INSISTS is not a fannypack). JJ says there's a real solid reason he wears it out and even told us what he keeps in it.

Don't worry Julio, if it's good enough for The Rock, it's good enough for us ...