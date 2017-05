Dos Santos to Stipe Miocic: Wanna Go to Dinner After I Beat Your Ass?

EXCLUSIVE

Junior Dos Santos says he has very specific plans for Stipe Miocic -- he's gonna knock him out at UFC 211 in Dallas this weekend ... and then take him out for a nice BBQ dinner!!

Here's the thing ... Junior says he plans on disposing of Stipe in a very violent way -- a ferocious K.O. early in the fight.

But, just because they're enemies in the Octagon doesn't mean they can't be friends after the fight, right??