FS1's Joy Taylor Seems 49ers Sandbagging Colin Kaepernick

EXCLUSIVE

Are the 49ers trying to sabotage Colin Kaepernick?

It's possible ... according to FS1 star Joy Taylor who says it seems like much of the bad info hitting the media about CK is coming from his old employer.

Taylor went viral on social media this week for taking a strong stand for Colin on "Undisputed" with Skip and Shannon ... saying the QB is being blackballed by NFL owners for being a social justice crusader.

In fact, Taylor says it's not just that Colin's getting the cold shoulder ... but it seems someone is trying to spread false info about him to scare potential suitors. Joy says it seems that info is coming from Santa Clara.

Taylor says there is one way Colin can fight back and it's the only way to truly set the record straight.