Ex-UFC Owner Lorenzo Fertitta Gives Blessing for Floyd Vs. Conor 'They Deserve It'

EXCLUSIVE

Lorenzo Fertitta -- the former co-owner of the UFC -- says he supports Dana White's plan to pay Mayweather $100 mil and McGregor $75 mil if they fight ... saying, "They deserve it!"

You know Lorenzo's story ... he and his brother, Frank, invested $2 mil into the UFC back in 2001 before selling it for $4 BILLION in 2016.

He's now launching his own private investment firm but he's still very into the UFC -- and has strong opinions on Conor McGregor, Jon Jones, Daniel Cormier and Anderson Silva.

Hey, Floyd ... pay attention. This guy's the REAL money team.