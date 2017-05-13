TMZ

Lorenzo Fertitta Gives Blessing for Mayweather Vs. McGregor, 'They Deserve It'

Ex-UFC Owner Lorenzo Fertitta Gives Blessing for Floyd Vs. Conor 'They Deserve It'

5/13/2017 12:45 AM PDT
EXCLUSIVE

Lorenzo Fertitta -- the former co-owner of the UFC -- says he supports Dana White's plan to pay Mayweather $100 mil and McGregor $75 mil if they fight ... saying, "They deserve it!" 

You know Lorenzo's story ... he and his brother, Frank, invested $2 mil into the UFC back in 2001 before selling it for $4 BILLION in 2016.

He's now launching his own private investment firm but he's still very into the UFC -- and has strong opinions on Conor McGregor, Jon Jones, Daniel Cormier and Anderson Silva.

Hey, Floyd ... pay attention. This guy's the REAL money team. 

