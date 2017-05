Amber Rose Muva's Day with New Mystery Guy

Amber Rose found a mother lover down in Miami ... who's not her son nor Wiz Khalifa.

Muva Rose hit the beach Sunday with a mystery guy who's fully armed ... with a ripped bod that put a big smile on Amber's face all day.

She called it quits with her 'DWTS' bf Val Chmerkovskiy in February after almost 5 months of dating, and before that was linked to rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

Hard to nail her down as having a type ... besides hot guys.