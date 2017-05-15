Antonio Cromartie's Wife Says She's Pregnant with NFL Star's 14th Baby!!

Antonio Cromartie's Wife I'm Preggo with His 14th Kid!

Antonio Cromartie's sperm just can't be stopped -- the NFL star's wife is pregnant with his 14TH KID ... despite the fact he had a vasectomy a while back.

Terricka Cromartie confirmed the pregnancy on her Instagram page -- this will be her 6th child.

"In the up an coming CROMARTIE DRAFT of 2017, with the 6th OverAll Pick. Will the Cromartie's Draft a Boy or a Girl. J6 coming soon."

Terricka is 25 weeks pregnant. They haven't revealed the sex of the child.

There is this ... Terricka ended her Instagram announcement with the hashtag #bowwowchallenge" -- and some people are saying it proves the post was a joke.

But we spoke with people close to Terricka who insist this is very real and the baby is due in 15 weeks.

Terricka just gave birth to twins back in May 2016 after revealing Antonio had undergone a vasectomy surgery.

Congrats ... again!