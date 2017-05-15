David Hasselhoff's Daughter Arrested for DUI Passed Out On L.A. Freeway

EXCLUSIVE

David Hasselhoff's daughter, Hayley, was arrested for DUI in L.A. over the weekend after cops say she passed out behind the wheel of her Mercedes while driving on the freeway.

According to the police report obtained by TMZ, the 24-year-old 'Sharknado' actress was driving her white Mercedes Benz on the 101 freeway around 4 AM when the car came to a stop on the Fallbrook off-ramp.

Witnesses called 911 ... and when officers arrived they found Hayley passed out in the driver's seat with her foot on the brake.

Responders were able to wake Hayley and got her to roll down the window. Officials quickly got control of the car and got Hayley out of the vehicle.

Cops say Hayley reeked of booze and bombed a field sobriety test. She was arrested for DUI and was taken to a nearby hospital to be evaluated.

Once she was medically cleared, she was taken to a nearby jail where she was booked.

Hayley is an actress and model. She was a cast member on the ABC Family show "Huge" and appeared in "Sharknado: The 4th Awakens."