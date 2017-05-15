David Ortiz Says He Wants Red Sox Jersey Retirement Ceremony Like Derek Jeter

David Ortiz 'Hopefully' I'll Get Ceremony ... Like Derek Jeter

Big props from Big Papi ... who says Derek Jeter's jersey retirement ceremony at Yankee Stadium this weekend was so incredible, he hopes to have one just like it at Fenway Park.

David Ortiz was out in NYC when he told us #2's ceremony was "perfect" -- adding, "He deserve it, man."

We also asked the Red Sox legend if Jeter will go down as the greatest Yankee of all time. Papi seemed to sign off on that.

And if baseball's not your thing -- Ortiz also gave us some recommendations on the Dominican food we HAVE to try.

Bon appetit.