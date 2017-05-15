WNBA Star Diana Taurasi Marries Former Phoenix Mercury Teammate

Diana Taurasi Marries Former WNBA Teammate Day Before Season Opener

Breaking News

WNBA superstar Diana Taurasi tied the knot with ex-teammate Penny Taylor this weekend ... less than 24 hours before Diana hit the court for the Phoenix Mercury's season opener.

Taurasi and Taylor won 3 WNBA championships together with PHX ... before Taylor retired in 2016 to become the team's director of player development.

The 2009 MVP scored just 3 points in the Mercury's 68-58 loss to the Dallas Wings ... but Taurasi says that didn't take away from her special weekend, telling reporters "It's going to be one of those days we'll remember for the rest of our lives."

Taurasi is one of the biggest names in women's basketball, but kept her relationship with Taylor out of the public eye until discussing the wedding after Sunday's game.

Congrats!!