Blac Youngsta Surrenders to Cops Over Young Dolph Shooting

Breaking News

Blac Youngsta turned himself in to cops investigating a shootout that targeted Young Dolph.

Youngsta and 2 other men surrendered Tuesday in Charlotte after warrants were issued for their arrest. The shooting went down back in February as Dolph was riding to his concert. More than 100 rounds were blasted into his SUV. No one was injured, most likely because the vehicle was heavily armored.

Young Dolph told us back in March ... he thought Youngsta was targeting him in a jealous rage. He also said the $300k he dropped to bulletproof his SUV was the best money he'd ever spent.

Can't argue with him on that one.