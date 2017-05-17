TMZ

Floyd Mayweather Keeps $3 Mil Rolls-Royce Collection at Miami Mansion (VIDEO)

5/17/2017 7:15 AM PDT

Floyd Mayweather rolls deep in Miami -- as in, dude keeps SIX insanely expensive white RR whips worth an estimated $3 MILLION.

Here's the lineup:

Phantom Limited Edition: $580k
Ghost Extended Wheelbase: $330k
Wraith: $300k
Drophead Coupes: $500k each ($1m)
Phantom limousine: Price unknown (we're guessing high 6 figures)

By the way, this is just his MIAMI collection -- don't forget, he's got even more crazy expensive cars at his Vegas home. Plus a jet. And he's currently shopping for a $20 million yacht.

Think about all the new toys he'll buy if he ever signs the Conor McGregor contract ...

